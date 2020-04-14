Angels & Airwaves Are Teasing Something…

Could another new single be on the way?

Angels & Airwaves appear to be teasing the arrival of new music later this week.

The band posted a short video clip on social media over the weekend featuring a mysterious hand, accompanied simply by the word 'Thursday'.

Last year saw the band release new singles 'Kiss And Tell' and 'Rebel Girl' as well as play a full tour of the US. Their last album, 'The Dream Walker', was released in 2014.

When we spoke with frontman Tom DeLonge last year, he said the new material was "the most mature and emotional work I've done".

Check back here on Thursday for the latest updates on whatever AVA have been cooking up...