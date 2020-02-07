Angels & Airwaves Are In The Studio And Things Are “Going Well”

GOING WELL.

Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge has shared an update from the studio, and has shared that "Things are going very well...".

Tom took to Twitter late last year to shed some light on the upcoming album from Angels & Airwaves, and drop a little bit of knowledge on us about the first two singles they've released from it. Starting with the fact that while 'Rebel Girl' is a single (the FIRST single), the follow-up 'Kiss And Tell' was actually not a single - just a track released from the album ahead of time. A taster, if you will.

Additionally, speaking on the tone of the album, Tom shared that the new Angels & Airwaves album is "potentially the most mature and emotional work I’ve ever done". Fascinating.

As yet there's no release date scheduled for the upcoming album, but it looks like things are definitely happening over in the AVA camp, so consider us excited.

Check out Tom's Instagram post below:



In the mean time, turn up this bad boy:

