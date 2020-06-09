All Time Low’s ‘Wake Up, Sunshine’ Is At No.02 In The Midweek UK Album Chart

So close to that top spot!





After being released digitally back in April, All Time Low's latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' saw its physical release in the UK last Friday (June 05). And you better believe it's flying up the UK album charts.



The midweek chart update has been announced, and the record is currently sitting at No.02. They are just behind Sports Team, who released their debut record 'Deep Down Happy' on the same day, but only by 300 COPIES.



So let's just say it's a tight one.



Will the band be able to secure their second UK No.01 album, following 15's 'Future Hearts'? There's only one way to make it happen.



Additionally, frontman Alex Gaskarth is set to be a guest on the Charts new video series The Record Club tomorrow. You'll be wanting to head over to their Facebook page at 6:30 tomorrow.



Set a reminder to tune in to The Record Club live on Facebook with special guest @AllTimeLow's Alex Gaskarth ➡️ https://t.co/FcmgqInook pic.twitter.com/zjIg7Pb8hW — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 4, 2020



Until then, why not watch the video for 'Sleeping In':







And then our recent Video Call with Alex:







If you fancy picking 'Wake Up, Sunshine' up on vinyl, our mates over at Impericon have you sorted. Get yours HERE





