All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth On ‘Sleeping In’: “It Really Speaks To The Overall Vibe Of The Album”

"It’s just fun. It tastes like lemonade when you listen to it.”

In case you somehow missed it, All Time Low dropped their brand new banger 'Sleeping In' yesterday - and contained in that three minute bop they managed to sneak in two separate references to one Britney Spears.

We caught up with Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat earlier today to talk through their new era, their new single, and those Britney references. Stay tuned for our full chat which is coming to a video streaming site of your choice on Monday.

Speaking of the Britney references that feature in the song's ear-worm of a chorus, Alex shared “I always really like referencing pop music that I grew up on in our songs in subtle ways. This one’s not so subtle.

"It was just a fun line and I thought it painted a cool picture. ‘Sleeping In’ is honestly one of my favourite songs on the record and I think it’s one which really speaks to the overall vibe of the album. It was a song that, in the process of writing 30 songs, I would always circle back to.

"It always felt like a refresher when I thought ‘Is any of this good?’ This was always the one where I would go ‘This is good’. It’s just fun. It tastes like lemonade when you listen to it.”

The duo went on to explain what it was like working with animals in the music video.

Jack: "It was super fun! I will say that I wish my dog liked me a little more. I think he was just super shy. He was super well trained, in a good boy way, but I think he was kind of scared of me. Which I get."

Alex: "I’m always really torn working with animals in music videos. We’ve done it a few times before and it’s tough - they’re not actors, they’re animals. They can be as well trained as they could possibly be, and there’s still moments where they will go ‘Eh, I don’t feel like doing this right now’."

Jack: "Your mini-horse ate your toothbrush."

Alex: "Yes. I was brushing my teeth with the horse and the director off camera was shouting directions at me. The horse was interested in it and sniffing my hand so he said ‘Brush the horse’s teeth’. So I gave them a little brush and he just chomps. Then I’m like ‘Noooo’ and the handler comes over and is reaching into the horse’s mouth trying to pull this toothbrush out. It was terrifying. I thought ‘I may have just killed a mini-horse’. But no animals were harmed in the making of the video."

All Time Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is set for release April 03 through Fueled By Ramen.