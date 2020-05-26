All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth & Jack Barakat Are Launching A New Live Variety Show

'Crash Test Live' is coming!





For those who remember, about five years ago All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat had a podcast called Full Frontal, where the two chatted about music, films, pop culture and everything else in between.



Well, Alex and Jack have now announced the details of 'Crash Test Live', a new variety show very much in the same vein as that very podcast.



Though this is more than just a podcast it seems. It's multi-platform, multi-media and it's going be LIVE. That's right, no edits, cuts or places to hide. So truly anything is possible.



Sounds pretty good right?



Check out the trailer for the show right here:







The first episode will be streaming this Friday (29 May).



And you can have a listen back to every episode of Full Frontal right HERE



Oh also, All Time Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Here's 'Sleeping In':







And here's our recent chat with Alex over Video Call:







You can pick up 'Wake Up, Sunshine' on lovely vinyl from our good mates over at EMP from right HERE





