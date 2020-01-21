All Time Low Return With New Single ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’

ATL are officially back!

After days of teasing, All Time Low have finally dropped their new single 'Some Kind Of Disaster'. Their first new music in over a year, the track premiered overnight (January 20), complete with a dramatic music video set around a group therapy session.

Check out the video for the track below:

Speaking about the single, frontman Alex Gaskarth said "The Young Renegades are no more... Reintroducing your favourite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute- did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing... Now we're back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly, and our hair looking better than ever. (it's best if you just agree). We've missed you all so much and we're so excited for what comes next. Feels like we've been keeping secrets from you for way too long... Been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly. It's a song and dance we've done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it's never the same dance twice. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do... After all, it's all for you."

Artwork for the song also showcases a new logo for the band made up of a sun with the famous eye at the centre:

We chatted to Alex and Jack Barakat about new ATL music when they headlined Slam Dunk Festival last month.

Check out the full interview below: