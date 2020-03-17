All Time Low Release New Song ‘Getaway Green’

The track was debuted at Slam Dunk Festival 2019.

All Time Low have dropped their brand new track 'Getaway Green'.

Taken from their upcoming new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', due out on April 03, the track was debuted during their headline performance at Slam Dunk Festival 2019.

The song comes with an official music video filmed at their recent intimate performances in Boston, New York, Baltimore, London and Leeds.

Check out 'Getaway Green' below:

We recently caught up with Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat to chat through the album, check out the interview below: