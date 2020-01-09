All Time Low Have Shared Another Cryptic Teaser

WHAT IS GOING ON.

All Time Low kicked off the new year with a cryptic teaser, and blacking out all of their social media profiles. And now, eight days later, they've kicked their teasing up a notch.

On January 01, they posted a short teaser video on Twitter, featuring a panda burning their iconic 'Last Young Renegades' jackets - symbolically drawing an end to the 'Last Young Renegade' era, perhaps? Back in February last year, Alex Gaskarth shared with Rock Sound that 2019 would mark the end of 'Last Young Renegades' for good, sharing “I feel like this year in general is marking the end of the ‘Last Young Renegade’ cycle. It’s time, you know?"

Overnight, All Time Low deleted the original teaser video, and in its place shared a brand new one. The new video starts with their 2009-era, 'Nothing Personal' logo before switching to their 2015-era 'Future Hearts' logo, and then fading to black. Suspicious.



What does it all mean?! What's going on?!