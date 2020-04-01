All Time Low Have Released The Title Track From Their New Album

WAKE UP, SUNSHINE.





This Friday (April 03), All Time Low release their brand new album 'Wake, Up Sunshine'.



Over the last week the band have been dropping songs in the order that they appear on the record as and when, due to the Coronavirus situation puttng a lot of their previous plans for the record's release on hold.



Well, the time has finally come for the title track to be heard.



Ladies and gentlemen, 'Wake Up, Sunshine':







Need to catch up on the other tracks the band have dropped? No problem:



Here's 'Trouble Is':







And 'Melancholy Kaleidescope':







And 'Getaway Green':







We recently chatted to Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat all about the record whilst they were in the UK. Have a lil watch below:



