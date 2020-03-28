All Time Low Have Released Another New Song From ‘Wake, Up Sunshine’

'Trouble Is' is here.





You know earlier in the week when Alex Gaskarth said that there were more new All Time Low songs coming before their new album comes out?



Well, he wasn't lying.



Let's all have a listen to 'Trouble Is':







It's the 5th song to be pulled from 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which is set to be released next Friday (April 03) via Fueled By Ramen.



To catch you up with the songs that have dropped over the past week or so, here's 'Melancholy Kaleidescope':







And 'Getaway Green':







Will there be more music dropped before next Friday? We will just have to wait and see.