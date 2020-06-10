All Time Low Have Released A Stripped-Back Version Of ‘Sleeping In’

Cozy tunes get cozy acoustic versions.





All Time Low have continued to treat us to more lovely lockdown content, this time with an acoustic version of their track 'Sleeping In'.



As the band say "Cozy tunes get cozy acoustic versions" and there's something incredibly calming about this song in particular being stripped to its bare bones.



Have a listen and watch below:







And here's the original, along with the cutest video ever:







In case you missed it, ATL are currently in a battle for the top spot of the UK Albums chart following the physical release of their latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' last Friday.



In the midweek chart, the band were sitting in 2nd but were only 300 copies behind Sports Team in 1st. So it truly is anyones.



Frontman Alex Gaskarth is also set to appear on the chart's new show The Record Club this evening at 6:30pm BST



Set a reminder to tune in to The Record Club live on Facebook with special guest @AllTimeLow's Alex Gaskarth ➡️ https://t.co/FcmgqInook pic.twitter.com/zjIg7Pb8hW — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 4, 2020

