All Time Low Have Announced Their Brand New Album

Wake up, sunshine!

The day is here! The new All Time Low album is officially on the way, and today they've announced all of the details, plus announced two very intimate UK shows to kick it all off. Here's absolutely everything you need to know:

01. It's called 'Wake Up, Sunshine'

02. It's set for release April 03 through Fueled By Ramen

03. The album artwork looks a whole lot like this:



04. The tracklisting looks exactly like this:

01. Some Kind of Disaster

02. Sleeping In

03. Getaway Green

04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope

05. Trouble Is

06. Wake Up, Sunshine

07. Monsters feat. blackbear

08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)

09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10. Safe

11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12. Clumsy

13. Glitter & Crimson

14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15. Basement Noise

05. 'Wake Up, Sunshine' features the track 'Getaway Green', which All Time Low debuted live at Slam Dunk Festival last year:

All Time Low played a brand new, unreleased song at Slam Dunk this weekend! This is 'Getaway Green' pic.twitter.com/UFfQT3mO4p — Rock Sound (@rocksound) May 27, 2019



06. All Time Low are dropping their brand new single 'Sleeping In' this Thursday on BBC Radio1 at 2pm UK

07. They've also announced two tiny underplay shows in the UK for this week, launching their brand new album cycle!

Fans who pre-order 'Wake Up Sunshine' from HERE before 4pm on Wednesday will have access to purchase tickets. Check out the dates below:

FEBRUARY

21 - LONDON Garage

24 - LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

08. Speaking of 'Wake Up, Sunshine', Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat have shared their experience making the record:

“We got back to how we started,” shared Alex. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Jack agreed, sharing, “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

All Time Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is set for release April 03.