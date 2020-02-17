All Time Low Have Announced Their Brand New Album

The day is here! The new All Time Low album is officially on the way, and today they've announced all of the details, plus announced two very intimate UK shows to kick it all off. Here's absolutely everything you need to know:
01. It's called 'Wake Up, Sunshine'
02. It's set for release April 03 through Fueled By Ramen
03. The album artwork looks a whole lot like this:
04. The tracklisting looks exactly like this:
01. Some Kind of Disaster
02. Sleeping In
03. Getaway Green
04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope
05. Trouble Is
06. Wake Up, Sunshine
07. Monsters feat. blackbear
08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)
09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO
10. Safe
11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)
12. Clumsy
13. Glitter & Crimson
14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)
15. Basement Noise
05. 'Wake Up, Sunshine' features the track 'Getaway Green', which All Time Low debuted live at Slam Dunk Festival last year:
06. All Time Low are dropping their brand new single 'Sleeping In' this Thursday on BBC Radio1 at 2pm UK
07. They've also announced two tiny underplay shows in the UK for this week, launching their brand new album cycle!
Fans who pre-order 'Wake Up Sunshine' from HERE before 4pm on Wednesday will have access to purchase tickets. Check out the dates below:
FEBRUARY
21 - LONDON Garage
24 - LEEDS Brudenell Social Club
08. Speaking of 'Wake Up, Sunshine', Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat have shared their experience making the record:
“We got back to how we started,” shared Alex. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”
Jack agreed, sharing, “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”
All Time Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is set for release April 03.