All Of The US Dates Of The Hella Mega Tour Are Being Rescheduled For 2021

After the European leg being previously postponed, all of the North American dates for the Hella Mega Tour, starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have now also been postponed.



In a statement it is revealed that all of the dates will now take place in 2021 at the same venues, so fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets.



You can read the full statement from all three bands below:



"Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hell Mega tour until next year.



We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon so hold on to those tickets. All ticket holders all be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.



- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer"

