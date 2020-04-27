All of My Chemical Romance’s Upcoming UK Shows Have Been Rescheduled For 2021

Next summer it is then!





All of My Chemical Romance's upcoming shows in the UK have now been rescheduled for 2021.



The band were set to play as part of the Eden Sessions in Cornwall, before headlining three nights in Milton Keynes and then heading over to Dublin.



The band have released this statement:



"Due to the current Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic, we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone our UK and Ireland dates until 2021. We must put the health of our fans and families first. We believe you understand this decision, which we laboured over. We intend to come back and play – in fact, we can’t wait to play – and hope you will be there with us, hope there is much to celebrate.



The new dates are 15 June 2021 at St. Austell/Eden Sessions, Thu 17th, Sat 19th and Sun 20th June 2021 at Stadium MK and 22 June 2021 at Dublin/Royal; Hospital Kilmainham. Your Stadium MK Tickets will remain valid for the days of the week for which you purchased your tickets. Refunds are available from point of purchase.



Thanks for your support and understanding. We love you. We appreciate you. -MCR"



Here are the new dates for you:



JUNE



15 - ST. AVSTELL Eden Project

17 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

19 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

22 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

