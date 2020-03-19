NEW TRIO MUSIC!





Alkaline Trio have released a new three song EP, the band's first new music since 18's 'Is This Thing Cursed?'



They had orginally planned on releasing the songs in conjunction with their co-headline tour with Bad Religion, but those dates have since been postponed.



Guitarist Matt Skiba had this to say:



“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes.



“Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”



So the artwork for the release looks like this:







And the tracklisting like this:



01. Minds Like Minefields

02. Radio Violence

03. Smokestack



And you can listen to it right here right now:





If you like the sound of it, you're also able to pre-order a limited edition 7' of the songs right here