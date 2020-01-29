Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 261 - February 2020
Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties Have Announced A UK Tour

James Wilson-Taylor 2 hours ago

The run kicks off in Bristol this May.

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties have announced details of a new UK tour for this May.

The band, who released their latest album 'Routine Maintenance' last year, will perform their first full band tour of the UK, beginning May 17 in Bristol. Support comes from The Winter Passing and Luke Rainsford.

Check out the full list of dates below:

MAY

17 - BRISTOL The Fleece
18 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
19 - GLASGOW Saint Luke's
20 - MANCHESTER Gorilla
21 - BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux's
22 - LONDON O2 Islington Academy

In addition, the band have released a new live video for 'Bury Me Anywhere Else' recorded live in Astbury Park.

Watch it here:

