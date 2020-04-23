“A Number Of” European Hella Mega Tour Shows Have Been Postponed Until Next Summer

"We're just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority."





"A number of" scheduled Hella Mega Tour European shows will be postponed until next summer.



Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy broke the news on their socials.



"There's nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we've all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we're having to postpone a number of our European shows," read their joint statement.



"We're just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We're working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets."



"Keep rocking, safely, at home."



An update on Hella Mega Europe pic.twitter.com/yuQp2GCM6y — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 23, 2020



According to the Hella Mega Tour website, their shows across much of mainland Europe prior to June 24 have been postponed, but that doesn't appear to have been extended to their UK or Ireland dates as yet.



We'll keep you posted with future developments.