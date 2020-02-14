A New Yungblud Song Is Coming “Imminently”, And His New Album Is “Coming In August”

HYPE.

Start counting down - Yungblud has confirmed that his new album will be out in August, and that he has a brand new song dropping "imminently".

In an interview at the NME Awards, Yungblud shared, "There’s an album coming, there’s a world tour coming, there’s an album coming, there’s a tour coming, etcetera etcetera."

When asked if there was a timeline for those, he added, "There’s a song coming imminently, and there’s an album coming in August - I haven’t really said that to anyone."

And when pushed further about whether there will be any collaborations on the upcoming album, given that he's released a series of singles with high profile collaborators recently (including the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds), Yungblud teased "I can’t tell you about that, can I? There’s a couple of collabs, but we’ll see."

As it stands now, there's no official release date set for Yungblud's upcoming album, but we'll be hyping all the way until August.

Check out our chat with Yungblud at Reading & Leeds Festival over summer, where he talks new music, collaborations and more:

