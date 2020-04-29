A New Fundraiser Is Helping Underground UK Bands & Their Crews Who Have Had Tours Recently Cancelled

For all the tours that never were.





The current COVID-19 pandemic is affecteding everybody in the world in very different ways. For bands and their crews, the inability to head out on the road and play shows has put a halt to many plans and put loads of people in difficult positions without an income.



With that in mind, a new fundraiser has been started to help band who have had their tours recently cancelled.



The Tours That Never Were has been created to benefit independent and underground UK-based bands and crew and various charities in the form of a new art print, t-shirt and tote bag.



Some of the bands included within the design are Holding Absence, Lizzy Farrall, Black Peaks, Conjurer, Dinosaur Pile Up, Ithaca, Palm Reader alongside many more.



All profits from the sale of the items will be split equally between the artists signed up to use as they see fit with a number of the bands / acts asking for their split to go to charities of their choice (including NHS Together, Music Venue Trust and domestic abuse charities to name a few).



The print looks like this:







and the t-shirt like this:







and the tote bag like this:







You can pick yours up from HERE right now