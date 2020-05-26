A Day To Remember’s Previous Scheduled UK Shows Have Now Been Cancelled

Leeds, Hatfield, Nottingham, & Cardiff will no longer happening at all.





A Day To Remember's four UK shows, which were originally intended to take place this past weekend, have now been completely cancelled.



All ticketholders will be receiving an automatic refund.



The band's other shows, which were set to take place across Europe, are yet to be totally cancelled and ticketholders will have their tickets redeemed for the new dates if they do take place.



You can read a full statement from the band below:



"Due to the ongoing uncertainty of when events may happen, our Leeds, Hatfield, Nottingham, & Cardiff shows have been cancelled & ticket holders will receive an automatic refund.



We're still working hard to reschedule the rest of the dates and tickets will still be honored when that happens. If you have any questions about your tickets or refunds, please contact your point of purchase."



