A Day To Remember Have Released An Awesome Animated Video For Their New Song ‘Mindreader’

The last few days have seen A Day to Remember doing a whole lot of teasing.



First they posted this picture:



Then they posted a clip of one of their band Zoom calls, where they talk about delays to the release of their new album 'You're Welcome' and people wanting to know what's going on.



It also hinted at new music coming out.

Band Zoom Call - 4/13/20 pic.twitter.com/djGQdoWWtY — A Day To Remember (@adtr) April 13, 2020



Well NOW we have a new single and a new video.



Have a listen to 'Mindreader' below and enjoy the incredibly detailed animated video:







The track follows on from 'Resentment' which was released last year. Have a catch up on that here:







We recently chatted to frontman Jeremy McKinnon all about the status of the new album and everything else in between.



You can read the full interview here, but here's a snippet:



So how is it sounding? What has changed in terms of what sort of music you want to make since ['16's] ‘Bad Vibrations’ coming out and now? In many ways that was the album where you were able to really do what you wanted freely after having to fight for ['13's] ‘Common Courtesy’…

“Yeah you’re right. ‘Common Courtesy’ was a struggle. The process took a long time and then there was the really big gap of time in-between where we weren’t sure if things were going to work out and if the court case was going to crush us. Then it goes to ‘Bad Vibrations’, which in hindsight everybody needed so they could feel connected to the music again. We thought it was very important to get into a room and be a band again. Whatever comes out comes out. It was about creating together from scratch, which is the first time we’ve done that since the first two albums. So with 'You're Welcome' the difference is being supported by a group of people who respect you and are amazing at their jobs. Having a huge team of people who have great and creative ideas that add to the situation. So I had a bunch of songs saved up this time that I believed in and I had a label who wanted me to write just as much as possible and get me in a room with as many people who I thought were awesome creatively as possible. People would always joke when I came in to a room saying ‘Are we going to write a song with a breakdown or what’ and I would say ‘Let’s just write a really good song and I’ll worry about making it an A Day To Remember song’. That’s how every song we write is written anyway.”



Well that’s demonstrated pretty brilliantly in the three songs you released last year. ‘Rescue Me’, ‘Degenerates’ and ‘Resentment’ are so different but they still have that core ADTR crunch to them. It shows off the spectrum of what sort of music you’re able to create at this point in your career…

“For sure and it feels good to hear someone say it. It’s been an awesome process throughout. We’ve got a tonne of songs that feel very different and there are bits that feel very much the same. They’re just put together differently so that they sound fresh. We’re pushing in so many different directions and I also think we’ve got one of the heaviest songs of our career on here as well. I’m really excited about that one. We had to make it match with the rest of the record in terms of production, but the bones of it is what makes me so excited.”