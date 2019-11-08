A Day To Remember Have Delayed Their Album Release

Sad news.

A Day To Remember announced over Reading & Leeds Festival weekend that their new album 'You're Welcome' would be released November 145 through Fueled By Ramen. That was back in August, but things have been pretty quiet from the A Day To Remember camp since, and no formal announcement was ever made.

Today A Day To Remember have addressed their album release date, and announced that 'You're Welcome' will no longer be released next week.

In a short statement to fans posted on Twitter, A Day To Remember shared that the process has "taken a little longer than expected" and that they "just aren't done with it yet".

Additionally, they shared that it will now see the light of day in early 2020 - however they haven't actually specified a release date yet. You can read their full statement below:

"A couple months back we announced we’d be releasing our album Nov 15. It’s taken a little longer than expected and we just aren’t done with it yet. So we are moving this to early 2020. Rest assured there’s a lot of new music coming out very soon and we can’t wait to share it with you. Thanks for supporting us all these years and see you out there on The Degenerates Tour!"