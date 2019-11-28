A Day To Remember Delayed Their Album Release Because “The Art For The Record Isn’t Done Yet”

“We still can’t find a good cover for the record." - Kevin Skaff.

Earlier this month, A Day To Remember announced a delay on the release of their upcoming album 'You're Welcome', which was initially set for release November 15.

In a short statement to fans posted on Twitter, A Day To Remember shared that the process had "taken a little longer than expected" and that they "just aren't done with it yet".

Additionally, they shared that it will now see the light of day in early 2020 - however they haven't actually specified a release date yet.

Now some more light has been shed on the reason for the delay by lead guitarist Kevin Skaff in an interview with WSOU, and it turns out that it's the artwork for 'You're Welcome' that's delayed the process.

“It got pushed back because the art for the record isn’t done yet,” Kevin shared. “We still can’t find a good cover for the record. I know it doesn’t really matter nowadays with streaming and everything, but we just want everything to be perfect before it comes out.”

He continued, “And there are still a couple of songs that are still getting mixed that we just need to find the right mixer. It’s only getting pushed back - what? Two, two and a half months, so it’s not too bad. It’s not like a Kanye thing where it’s never gonna come out.”

No solid release date for 'You're Welcome' has been set yet, but it's loosely set for release early 2020 through Fueled By Ramen.

Check out A Day To Remember's most recent single 'Resentment' below:

