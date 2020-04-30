A Campaign Has Been Launched To Support Independent UK Music Venues Through The Covid-19 Pandemic

Here's how to get involved with the Save Our Venues national campaign.



A campaign has been launched to support independent UK music venues and help them ride out the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Music Venue Trust represents 670 independent UK music venues right across the UK and as a result of the current ‘lockdown’ and social distancing policies the prospects for many are grim," read a statement from the Music Venue Trust.



"A lot of grassroots music venues are already operating on very thin margins and since these restrictions came in only 17% of them, equating to just 114, are currently secure for the next eight weeks. The other 556 are at imminent risk of being permanently closed down."



The situation is dire, and it is now incumbent on music fans and the wider industry to do something about it. Put bluntly, without these venues the opportunities for artists and audiences to connect in a meaningful way at a local level will simply disappear in a lot of cases. And if they go they will never come back."



"Please help us to help grassroots music venues to survive this unprecedented threat to their existence."



Head here to find out more, and here to donate to the cause.