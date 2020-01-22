42 Bands Have Been Announced For 2000 Trees Festival

42 bands have been announced for this year's 2000 Trees Festival!
It'll be taking place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, from Thursday 09 - Saturday 11 July.
Joining the previously announced headliners Jimmy Eat World are (deep breath):
Creeper
The Amazons
Dinosaur Pile Up
Young Guns
Boston Manor
Knocked Loose
Counterfeit
The Joy Formidable
Dream State
The Get Up Kids
Silverstein
The Wytches
ROAM
Hot Milk
Vukovi
SHVPES
Lady Bird
Kid Kapichi
Nervus
Black Futures
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
AJJ
Calva Louise
Chapter And Verse
Lauren Hibberd
Lizzy Farrall
Ten Times A Million
Raiders
We Never Learned To Live
Gloo
Cassels
The Winter Passing
Ithaca
False Advertising
Lucia And The Best Boys
Dream Nails
Halflives
Creature
Middle Distance
Rews
The Hara
Wargasm