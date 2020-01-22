42 Bands Have Been Announced For 2000 Trees Festival

This is shaping up to be a lovely time.

42 bands have been announced for this year's 2000 Trees Festival!



It'll be taking place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, from Thursday 09 - Saturday 11 July.



Joining the previously announced headliners Jimmy Eat World are (deep breath):



Creeper

The Amazons

Dinosaur Pile Up

Young Guns

Boston Manor

Knocked Loose

Counterfeit

The Joy Formidable

Dream State

The Get Up Kids

Silverstein

The Wytches

ROAM

Hot Milk

Vukovi

SHVPES

Lady Bird

Kid Kapichi

Nervus

Black Futures

The St Pierre Snake Invasion

AJJ

Calva Louise

Chapter And Verse

Lauren Hibberd

Lizzy Farrall

Ten Times A Million

Raiders

We Never Learned To Live

Gloo

Cassels

The Winter Passing

Ithaca

False Advertising

Lucia And The Best Boys

Dream Nails

Halflives

Creature

Middle Distance

Rews

The Hara

Wargasm



Ooft.



Tickets will go onsale here at 9am on January 24.



