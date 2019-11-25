Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

3OH!3 Have Announced Their First UK Tour In Eight Years

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson 6 hours ago

And tell your boyfriend if he says he's got beef, that I'm a vegetarian and I'm playing the United Kingdom. 

3OH!3 are returning to the UK next year for their first tour in eight years. EIGHT YEARS. Last time the duo touched down for a show was for Warped Tour UK in 2012. 

The tour sees them playing five shows across the UK in May next year, and needless to say, these will be a very lovely time. 

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

MAY

17 - GLASGOW Garage
18 - MANCHESTER Gorilla
20 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum
21 - LONDON Electric Ballroom
22 - LEEDS O2 Academy


Tickets for 3OH!3's UK tour are available now from here.

Also, inside the Palaye Royale issue of Rock Sound, 3OH!3 tell the full story behind their cult mega-hit 'STARSTRUKK' - pick up a copy now, worldwide from SHOP.ROCKSOUND.TV

And because we have the perfect excuse - turn this up today:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More