3OH!3 Have Announced Their First UK Tour In Eight Years

And tell your boyfriend if he says he's got beef, that I'm a vegetarian and I'm playing the United Kingdom.

3OH!3 are returning to the UK next year for their first tour in eight years. EIGHT YEARS. Last time the duo touched down for a show was for Warped Tour UK in 2012.

The tour sees them playing five shows across the UK in May next year, and needless to say, these will be a very lovely time.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

MAY

17 - GLASGOW Garage

18 - MANCHESTER Gorilla

20 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum

21 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

22 - LEEDS O2 Academy

Hey UK, I'm just going to leave this here and say that tix for this party go on sale Monday https://t.co/Zyu5Nc3X5c pic.twitter.com/YFDXf2T8r2 — 3OH!3 (@3OH3) November 22, 2019



Tickets for 3OH!3's UK tour are available now from here.

Also, inside the Palaye Royale issue of Rock Sound, 3OH!3 tell the full story behind their cult mega-hit 'STARSTRUKK' - pick up a copy now, worldwide from SHOP.ROCKSOUND.TV



And because we have the perfect excuse - turn this up today:

