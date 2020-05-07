2000 Trees Have Announced The First Headliner For Next Year’s Festival

2021, here we come!





After having to postpone this year's festival, 2000 Trees have revealed the first headliner for next years!



Much like they were supposed to this year, Jimmy Eat World will officialing be headlining the main stage on the Thursday night of the festival.



Organiser James Scarlett had this to say:



“We’re mega excited to announce that Jimmy Eat World will be at 2000trees 2021 as our Main Stage Thursday headliner. They were the first band we announced for 2020 so it felt like the right thing to let people know now.



"I also really can’t wait to shout about the rest of the 2021 line up – a little bit of inside info is that it will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some very special cherries on top. Watch this space!”



The festival has also launched a crowd funder for fans to help support the festival in these unprecedented times. Perks span from toilet queue jumps to sponsership of stages.



James has offered a bit more explanation:



“Today we’ve launched a 2000trees crowd funder with some amazing rewards for our fans and supporters.



"As people are already aware, due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2000trees has been postponed until 2021. This means that, as an independent business with no corporate backers this crowd funder will secure the long term survival of 2000trees and help to support thousands of others that depend on 2000trees each year.



"If people are able to help out then they will be a hero not just to the six of us who work all year round on the festival, but our whole team and everyone else that loves 2000trees.”



2000 Trees will take place 8-10 July 2021 at Upcote Farm, Cheltenham.



Check out the crowd funder right HERE



For more information about the festival head right HERE

