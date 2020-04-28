2000 Trees Festival Will No Longer Take Place This Year

Sad news.





2000 Trees have announced that this year's festival will no longer take place.



Though they have also revealed the dates for next year's festival with Upcote Farm, Cheltenham set to be taken over once more 8-10 July 2021.



Tickets already bought for this year's event will now be valid for next year.



You can read a statement from the organisers right here:



"OK legends, it's finally time to call it. We tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic & keep the dream alive but unfortunately, we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8th-10th 2021. After 13 years, we really can't comprehend a summer without 2000trees & we're truly gutted.



The decision to postpone wasn’t taken lightly and is sincerely the last thing we wanted to do. We were still hopeful of going ahead until a few days ago. However, it has become increasingly clear that the current situation isn’t going away anytime soon and the health & safety of our guests, staff & the wider community at large has to come first.



But never fear, we will come out the other side of this nightmare absolutely gagging for a party at Upcote Farm next year. We promise to deliver you the most amazing edition of 2000trees ever in 2021!



The good news is, all tickets are now automatically valid for next year’s event and if you already have your ticket, you do not have to do anything to reserve your place at 2000trees 2021. Your existing ticket is now your ticket to 2021.



For the full statement including details on refunds please see here.



We’ll be in touch soon with all the news on 2000trees 2021, but until then - stay home, stay safe & we look forward to partying with you in a field as soon as we can.



Love and (virtual) hugs from all at 2000trees.



Andy, Brendan, James, Mark, Rob & Si"



You can find all the extra information about the decision and how to roll your tickets over tyo next year right here



